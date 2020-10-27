VIGILANTE, Mary (Simonelli) Formerly of Revere & East Boston, in Arlington, October 25th at 94 years, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Vigilante, Sr. Cherished mother of Joyce Mastrogiovanni & her husband Carmine of Arlington, formerly of East Boston & Salem & Edward A. Vigilante, Jr. & his wife Grace Kim of Burnsville, MN. Devoted grandmother to Cheryl Mastrogiovanni & her husband Thomas Dentremont of Arlington & Sarah K. Vigilante, R.N. with the U.S. Airforce of Burnsville, MN. Dear daughter to the late Domenico & Giovanina "Jennie" (Ambrosino) Simonelli & precious sister to the late Anna M. Simonelli. Adoring great-grandmother to Louie Carmine Dentremont & faithful friend to Joan, Carol & Arthur. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services & interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden will be held privately. For the extraordinary care, attention & respect accorded our dear mother & grandmother, we are most grateful & will long remember the many acts of comfort & love bestowed upon her by the entire staff at the Park Avenue Health Center of Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Beth Israel – Lahey Health at Home & Hospice, One Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE are honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please www.vertuccioandsmith.com
.