MARY (SIMONELLI) VIGILANTE
VIGILANTE, Mary (Simonelli) Formerly of Revere & East Boston, in Arlington, October 25th at 94 years, following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Vigilante, Sr. Cherished mother of Joyce Mastrogiovanni & her husband Carmine of Arlington, formerly of East Boston & Salem & Edward A. Vigilante, Jr. & his wife Grace Kim of Burnsville, MN. Devoted grandmother to Cheryl Mastrogiovanni & her husband Thomas Dentremont of Arlington & Sarah K. Vigilante, R.N. with the U.S. Airforce of Burnsville, MN. Dear daughter to the late Domenico & Giovanina "Jennie" (Ambrosino) Simonelli & precious sister to the late Anna M. Simonelli. Adoring great-grandmother to Louie Carmine Dentremont & faithful friend to Joan, Carol & Arthur. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services & interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden will be held privately. For the extraordinary care, attention & respect accorded our dear mother & grandmother, we are most grateful & will long remember the many acts of comfort & love bestowed upon her by the entire staff at the Park Avenue Health Center of Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Beth Israel – Lahey Health at Home & Hospice, One Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE are honored to have assisted the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please www.vertuccioandsmith.com.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
