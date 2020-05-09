|
|
WHITE, Mary (Guardabascio) Age 79, of Norton for 30 years, more recently of Dighton and formerly of Dedham, died May 8, 2020 after a long illness. Daughter of the late Anthony and Anne (Sanacore) Guardabascio. Devoted mother of James C. White and his wife Lisa L. of Monson and Douglas D. White and his wife Joanie D. of Dighton. Also survived by her 9 grandchildren Janelle Zahner, Scott White, Lauren White, Lindy White, Drew White, Kirsten McBride, Bethany White, James D. White, and Kate White, and her great-grandchildren Lucas, Aubrey, and Benjamin. She was the last surviving sister of Nicholas Guadabascio, Francis Fitzhenry, Ella Dietzel, Jean Dunn, and Anne (Dolly) Oullette. Mary was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She worked many years at Country Haven Nursing Home in Plainville as a CNA, Avon Manufacturing, and a Quality Control Specialist at Mansfield Scientific and Bio Ditech. Mary was proud to support herself and family. She was proud of her 2 boys, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was always a good listener, she loved to talk on the phone (her life line) with longtime high school friends and family. She loved to receive birthday and holiday cards. Mary made physical difficulties seem easy to others around her. Private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 12 at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be Made to LaSallete Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020