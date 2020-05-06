Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Service
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WHITEHOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY WHITEHOUSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY WHITEHOUSE Obituary
WHITEHOUSE, Mary Of Billerica, May 5, 2020. Mary E. Whitehouse, cherished Mom and best friend of Kristene Whitehouse, daughter of the late William and Florida (Chapdelaine) Roth. Sister of John Roth, Alice Robb, and the late Walter, Elaine, William, Florida, Richard, and Paul. Also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition, she leaves behind her partner in crime and favorite cuddler, her granddog, Rudi. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Beagles of New England States, www.bonesbeagles.org Due to the Covid19 pandemic, there will be a limited Service at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, May 8th, 2-3pm. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Mary WHITEHOUSE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -