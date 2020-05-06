|
|
WHITEHOUSE, Mary Of Billerica, May 5, 2020. Mary E. Whitehouse, cherished Mom and best friend of Kristene Whitehouse, daughter of the late William and Florida (Chapdelaine) Roth. Sister of John Roth, Alice Robb, and the late Walter, Elaine, William, Florida, Richard, and Paul. Also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition, she leaves behind her partner in crime and favorite cuddler, her granddog, Rudi. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Beagles of New England States, www.bonesbeagles.org Due to the Covid19 pandemic, there will be a limited Service at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, May 8th, 2-3pm. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Mary WHITEHOUSE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020