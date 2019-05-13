SCOTT, Mary Y. AKA Mary Molino, Mary Beckett, died on Easter morning of natural causes. Mary, born on May 20, 1920, was one month away from her 99th birthday. May she rest in peace. Mary is survived by her only son Hugh Martin Beckett, and three loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Born in Somerville, she was a graduate of Somerville High School. For the past twenty years Mary has lived and active life residing in Hillsboro Beach, Florida.



Mary was the last of six Molino children who resided in various locations in Somerville. She will be missed by her extended family who knew her as a giving and generous person.



She led a simple life punctuated by hard work friends, Italian food and religious worship. She received the last rights of the Catholic Church and she died peacefully in her sleep. Services private. Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019