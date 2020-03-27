Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ZAZZARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (RIZZO) ZAZZARA


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (RIZZO) ZAZZARA Obituary
ZAZZARA, Mary (Rizzo) Of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Giacomo and Maria (Forte) Rizzo. Loving mother to Thomas V. Zazzara, Jr., and the late Mark Zazzara. She was the former wife of Thomas Zazzara, Sr. Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family including her late brothers Anthony, Michael, Giacomo, Jr., Rizzo and her sister Madeline (Lana) DiPinto. Mary was always very thoughtful and caring of all of her extended family as well as her many nieces, nephews, friends and was very loved in return. Due to the current Covid - 19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass for her family and friends will be held at a later date. Please consider donations in memory of Mary to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome

Barile Family Funeral Home

celebrating life~sharing memories

781-438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -