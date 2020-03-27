|
ZAZZARA, Mary (Rizzo) Of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Giacomo and Maria (Forte) Rizzo. Loving mother to Thomas V. Zazzara, Jr., and the late Mark Zazzara. She was the former wife of Thomas Zazzara, Sr. Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family including her late brothers Anthony, Michael, Giacomo, Jr., Rizzo and her sister Madeline (Lana) DiPinto. Mary was always very thoughtful and caring of all of her extended family as well as her many nieces, nephews, friends and was very loved in return. Due to the current Covid - 19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass for her family and friends will be held at a later date. Please consider donations in memory of Mary to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020