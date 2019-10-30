Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara's Church
138 Cambridge Rd
Woburn, MA
More Obituaries for MARYAN BREEN
MARYAN LEA (MACKAY) BREEN

MARYAN LEA (MACKAY) BREEN Obituary
BREEN, Maryan Lea "Mandy" (Mackay) Of Woburn, formerly of Medford, Oct. 28, 2019. Wife of the late Ronald D. Breen, Sr. Mother of Ronald D. Breen, Jr. and his wife Nancy; Michael T. Breen and his late wife Donna, all of Plaistow, NH; Alison B. Yankowskas and her husband Paul of Londonderry, NH and Maura B. Erwin and her husband Peter of Assonet. Daughter of the late George L. and Mary G. (Ryan) Mackay. Sister of the late George L. Mackay, Jr., Catherine Jane Kierstead and James Mackay. Grandmother of Christina Breen and her fianc? Riley Carmer, Andrew Breen, Erin Yankowskas, Meghan Yankowskas and her husband Ryan Chiu, Patrick and Seamus Erwin and the late Sean Breen. Special aunt of Maryanne Cooper of VA. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog Ellie. Funeral from the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Monday, Nov. 4 at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, at 10:00am. Visiting Hours will be at the Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1-4pm. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to either the Mystic Valley Elder Services Development Office, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
