|
|
CIAMPI, Maryann (Fandel) Of Orangeburg, SC, formerly of Medford, Stoneham, and Reading. Retired ED nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital of Boston. Beloved wife of David J. Ciampi, retired MPD. Devoted mother of James and his wife Meg of Wilmington and Annemarie Ciampi of Cambridge. Loving Mimi of Rylee and Morgan. Loving daughter of Catherine and the late James Fandel of Reading and Burlington. Sister of Kevin and his wife Joan, Brian and his wife Dianna, and Jonathan and his wife Amy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Adored niece of the late Francis Fandel of Arlington. Cherished colleague of the many she worked alongside with and her social groups she was still a part of. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to come by the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Sunday, February 23, from 2-6 PM, for a visit. In lieu of flowers, and such, do a good deed, say something nice, put a smile on someone's face, Be Happy, Be Kind. And enjoy life!! To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020