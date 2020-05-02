|
|
LOCKHART, Maryann (Logue) Of Malden, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of late Ross A. Lockhart, Jr. Devoted mother of Tracy Ann Lockhart of Everett, David A. Lockhart and his wife Melissa of Kittery, ME and Allen P. Lockhart and his wife Janet of Stoneham. Sister of Paul Logue, Jr. of Billerica & Thomas Logue of Tampa, FL. Loving and cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Because of the current covid-19 restrictions, the family will celebrate Maryann's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maryann's memory may be made to a . For obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020