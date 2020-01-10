|
|
CIAMPI, Maryann Michelle Age 61, of Orangeburg, SC, and formerly of Medford, MA, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David Ciampi.
A private ceremony for family and friends will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Maryann was born March 23, 1958 to parents Catherine and James Fandel of Reading, MA. She is a graduate of Saint Anselm College as well as the Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Maryann was a proud registered nurse of more than 23 years. Her most substantial time was spent as a nurse in the E.R. of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA, where she forged many loving friendships which she has maintaned to this day.
She is survived by her husband Dave of 37 years, a son James and his wife Meg of Wilmington, MA, a daughter Annemarie of Medford, MA, her two grandchildren Rylee and Morgan of Medford, MA, her three brothers Kevin, Brian, and John Fandel, and her mother Catherine Fandel of Burlington, MA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to: David Ciampi, 2598 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020