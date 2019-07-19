LAGOMARSINO, MaryAnn Monica Age 80, of Lexington, passed away on June 16, 2019, due to complications from a brief illness. She was born to parents Louis and Elvira (Garibotto) Lagomarsino, on August 13, 1938 in Somerville, Massachusetts. She leaves behind her sister Barbara Manuel and her brother-in-law Joaquim (Jack) Manuel of Lexington; her nephew Mark and wife Rosemary of Andover; her nephew Paul and wife Anne Marie of Washington, DC; her nephew David and wife Anne of Lexington; grandnieces Shannon, Molly, Kerry, Maria and Rosa; and, grandnephews David and Andrew. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Barbara Church, Woburn, at 10 AM on Saturday, July 27. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Following interment at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. A reception will take place after interment at St. Brigid Parish, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington in Kielty Hall (beneath the church). In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Scoliosis Research Society; www.srs.org or to the Boston Catholic Television Network; www.catholictv.org or to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; www.mspca.org devitofuneralhomes.com for more information. Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019