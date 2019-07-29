Boston Globe Obituaries
RINDONE, Maryann (Mietus) Of Everett, July 26, beloved wife of John C. Rindone. Sister of Alfred T. Mietus of Everett and the late Paul Mietus. Loving daughter of the late Alfred E. and Mary Mietus (Pokornicki). Stepmother of John W. Rindone, James Barker, both of Medford and Jason Barker of Revere. Funeral Mass on Thursday, at 11am St. Mary's Church, Fairhaven. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bedford. Visiting Hours at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT, on Wednesday, from 4 to 7pm. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / [email protected]

Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
