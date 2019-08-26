Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARYANN (ROSSELLI) ROMANO

MARYANN (ROSSELLI) ROMANO Obituary
ROMANO, Maryann (Rosselli) Of Saugus, Aug. 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to Frank L. Romano. Daughter of the late Philip & Margaret (Andronica) Rosselli. Loving mother of Philip L. Romano of Tewksbury. Sister of Anne Kleuber of Carlisle & sister-in-law of Joyce Drinkwater of Malden. Dear aunt of Marlene & her husband Duncan Gormley of Carlisle, Margaret Passafiume of Martha's Vineyard, Justine Drinkwater of Malden, & great-aunt of Jennifer Passafiume of Martha's Vineyard & Mathew Passafiume of FL. Funeral Service from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, Aug. 28th at 12:00pm. A visitation period will be held from 9:30am-12:00pm prior to the service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
