SISTER MARYANN SC SHERLOCK

SISTER MARYANN SC SHERLOCK Obituary
SHERLOCK, SISTER MARYANN, SC (Jane Edward) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on May 16, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 58 years who was missioned in St. Francis of Assisi, Manchester, NH, St. Francis of Assisi, Medford; St. Margaret and St. Kevin, Dorchester; Saint Paul, Hingham; WAITT House, Roxbury; The Boston Home, Dorchester; Wollaston, (Quincy) and Marillac Residence, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late Edward L. & Rosina (Doyle) Sherlock. Sister of Rosina Cannata, Teresa Pike, Jane Sherlock and Edward Sherlock. Aunt of Erin Hourahan and her husband Michael, Andrea Vinciarelli and her husband Anthony, Nicole Azer and her husband Matthew, Andrew Cannata, Shawn Bennett and his wife Kerry. Also survived by her sisters in community. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Wake and Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2020
