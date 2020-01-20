Boston Globe Obituaries
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
More Obituaries for MARYANN DAHLIN
MARYANN T. (GIROLAMO) DAHLIN

MARYANN T. (GIROLAMO) DAHLIN Obituary
DAHLIN, MaryAnn T. (Girolamo) Age 61, of Wellesley, died peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Hospital, following a 33-year fight against multiple sclerosis. Born March 28, 1958 in Waltham, a daughter of the late John J. and Phyllis E. (Nelson) Girolamo, she was a former longtime resident of Waltham and Millis, before moving to Wellesley. She was raised and educated in Waltham, was a 1976 graduate of Waltham High School and then received her Associate's degree. Until her illness forced her to stop working, she was a lab technician for Dow Chemical. MaryAnn enjoyed cooking, gardening, and all animals. She leaves her two devoted children Lauren M. Dahlin and Kenneth S. Dahlin, both of Franklin, her siblings Joanne Girolamo of Wareham, Phyllis Lassman and her husband Robert of Franklin, Robert Girolamo of Waltham, Patrick Girolamo of Wrentham, Elaine Girolamo of Blackstone, Frank Girolamo and his wife Laura of Stoughton, Deanna Girolamo of Franklin and Donna Doucette of Ayer. She was the former wife of Scott W. Dahlin. Also surviving is her cherished grandson Joseph L. Ciesluk and many nieces & nephews. MaryAnn was predeceased by loved ones John A. Girolamo, Rene Doucette and Keith Douccette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Calling Hours Saturday, Jan. 25th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., FRANKLIN, from 2-4PM. Her interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Greater New England Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for MaryAnn T. (Girolamo) DAHLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
