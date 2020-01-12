|
HEALEY, Maryanne (O'Callaghan) Of Weymouth, MA, age 60, formerly of South Boston and Chelsea, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family and her beloved dogs, Nora and Niko. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael M. and her sons Keenan J. and Aidan P. Healey of Weymouth, her father and mother Joseph and Marie (Keenan) O'Callaghan of Lynn, and her two brothers Michael of Lynn and Daniel of Jamaica Plain. She is also survived by her lifelong close friends, her cousin Robin Wilson of Lynn, Lorraine Pennini of Medford and Karen Hartz of Groveland, along with Barbara Mulligan of Weymouth. She had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and her many "peeps," who are far too numerous to list here. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15th, at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Following Service, everyone is invited to Florian Hall, 55 Hallet Street, Dorchester, for reception. Mary graduated Chelsea High Class of 1977, and attended Boston State College. She worked as a payroll clerk at the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office. The family would like to thank Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and all the great people who work there for their kindness and generosity throughout Mary's employment and especially during her illness. She also was the bookkeeper for Bacco Restaurant in the North End, and formerly worked for Abbey Realty in Weymouth, and Colliers/Meredith and Grew and Copley Real Estate advisers in Boston. Mary was truly a special person, someone who you felt that you knew and liked from the first meeting to the last. She will be missed by everyone who has ever had the pleasure of knowing her. Special thanks to all her doctors and nurses at Mass General and the folks at Seasons Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Healey Center for ALS at Mass General Hospital, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 in Maryanne's name.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020