More Obituaries for MARYANNE MANDOLESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANNE T. MANDOLESE

MARYANNE T. MANDOLESE Obituary
MANDOLESE, Maryanne T. Of Saugus, formerly of Everett & Chelsea, on January 15. Daughter of the late Ettore & Josephine (DiIenno) Mandolese. Dear sister of Donna Hoffman of Lynn, Rita DiCato of Everett & the late Robert Mandolese & Dominic Mandolese. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends are invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Catholic . Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
