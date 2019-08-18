|
|
BENCIC, Marybeth Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Daughter of Beverly H. (Lerner) Ostroger and the late Joseph G. Ostroger. Sister of Sharon J. Kenny and her husband Bill. Aunt of Jake Kenny and Krystall and Ashley Vincent. Marybeth was a passionate Special Education teacher in the Malden Public Schools for many years. Service at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Road, Newton Centre, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12 noon. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to a . Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019