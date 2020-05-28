|
BURKE, Maryclare Age 83, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a long illness. Maryclare was born on October 12, 1936 in Everett, MA, to the late Frank B. and Evelyn (Kelly) Tallino. A graduate of Holy Cross Academy and Pine Manor College, Maryclare married the late Francis "Frank" Burke of Brighton, MA and settled in Bellingham where they raised 6 children. Maryclare is survived by her children John Burke and his partner, Pam Lemieux, of Worcester, MA, Paul Burke and his wife, Gayle, of Bellingham, MA, Kevin Burke and his husband, Jeff Ferguson, of Belvedere, CA, Mary Ellen Swift and her husband, Robert Swift of Naples, FL, Robert Burke and his wife, Crista DeLuzio, of Dallas, TX; and Kathleen Burke who sadly predeceased her mother in 2010. Maryclare was the beloved "Nanny" to her grandchildren Erica, Kelly, Lora, Kevin, Christopher, Julie, Paul William, Evelyn, Aidan, and Milo in addition to her three great-grandchildren James, Victoria and Austin. Maryclare is also survived by her brother, Frank Tallino and his wife Mary Jane Kelley of Falmouth, MA. Maryclare's brother, Paul Tallino predeceased her in 2014. A longtime resident of Bellingham, Maryclare was very active in the community, town politics and the St. Blaise parish. She served for many years on the Board of Library Trustees and, as Chairwoman, was an unwavering advocate for the funding and building of the current Bellingham Public Library. Maryclare was also the librarian at Clara Macy School for 29 years where she became widely known for her many storybook readings, in particular her annual reading of The Christmas Cookie Sprinkle Snitcher. Above all else, Maryclare was a loving and devoted mother who worked tirelessly to provide her children with the best opportunities. She will be missed beyond words. While the family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love from Maryclare's many friends in the community, the family has decided to hold a private Service and Interment to ensure that her friends can stay safe during these times. A celebration of Maryclare's life will be held in the future, when possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the St. Blaise Church, Restoration Fund www.saintblaise.org Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., BELLINGHAM, MA. To sign guestbook, www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020