MARYELLEN (MCDONALD) DOLAN

DOLAN, Maryellen (McDonald) Of Somerville, after a long illness, October 11, 2019. Devoted wife of Charles J., Jr. Loving mother of Maura Fantini (Dolan) and her husband Joseph of Charlton; and Timothy J. of Cambridge. She was the doting grandmother of Timothy J. Fantini and Aaron C. Fantini of Charlton. She is also survived by Michael McDonald and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Joseph L. McDonald, mother Helen B. McDonald (Silkes) and her brothers Mark McDonald and Matthew McDonald. Maryellen was a former employee of the state of Massachusetts. She was a longstanding member of the Somerville City Club and former president of their women's auxiliary board. In recent years, Maryellen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them rotten. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday, Oct.17 from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Maryellen's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
