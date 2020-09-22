1/
MARYELLEN SHIELDS MORSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARYELLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIELDS MORSE, Maryellen Age 59, of Norton, formerly of Milton, September 19, 2020. Wife of Kevin W. Morse. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visitation on Friday, September 25th, beginning at 10:00 A.M., followed by a Service in Celebration of her Life at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers, Maryellen's family would prefer donations in her memory and in with respect for her love of animals to the MSPCA, 1300 West Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved