LEBEL, MaryJo H. (Weinkauf) Of Walpole, October 18, 2019, age 61. Beloved wife of Brian M. Lebel. Devoted daughter of Joan M. (DeMichele) Weinkauf and the late Frederick E. Weinkauf. Loving sister of Paula A. DiGiandomenico and her husband Michael of Norwood, and the late Annette Marie Richmond. Cherished aunt of AnnMarie J. Beaton and her husband Fred, Amy Rose Ohrenberger and her husband Paul, Anthony M. DiGiandomenico and Maria F. DiGiandomenico, and great-aunt of Cheyenne M. Beaton, Reece M. Beaton, Paul J. Ohrenberger, Jr. and Christopher A. Ohrenberger. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend MaryJo's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rural Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019