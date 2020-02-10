Boston Globe Obituaries
HERLAND, MaryLou (Boudreau) Of Wakefield, February 9. Beloved wife of Frank A. Herland. Loving mother of Frank A. Herland, Jr. of Methuen, Scott D. Herland of New Hampshire, and John K. Herland of Wakefield. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
