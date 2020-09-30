HICKEY, Marylouise "Marylou" (Smith) Beloved mother and grandmother, of Somerville, passed away on September 27, 2020. Survived by children Joseph Hickey and wife Lynette Hickey, daughter Kim Hickey and son David Hickey and his partner Cameron Smith, grandchildren Michael, Avery, Becket and Fiona. Funeral Services will be held privately. To send a condolence message or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
