MARYLOUISE "MARYLOU" (SMITH) HICKEY
HICKEY, Marylouise "Marylou" (Smith) Beloved mother and grandmother, of Somerville, passed away on September 27, 2020. Survived by children Joseph Hickey and wife Lynette Hickey, daughter Kim Hickey and son David Hickey and his partner Cameron Smith, grandchildren Michael, Avery, Becket and Fiona. Funeral Services will be held privately. To send a condolence message or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, Massachusetts


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
