HOLDEN, Marynoyes Of Melrose, Jan. 7, 2020, at age 72. Beloved sister of Robert B. Holden, Jr. and his wife Hilary Hosmer of Bedford, Mark K. Holden and his wife Melissa Sweet of Rockport, ME, Leslie Ann Holden and her husband Robert Noland of Princeton, NJ, Peter N. Holden and his wife Rochelle Strenger of Sharon, and the late Jane E. Holden. She is also survived by her aunt, Ruth Holden Spencer of Denville, NJ, nine nieces and nephews, four great-nephews and three great-nieces. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Marynoyes' life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Saturday, Jan. 25th, from 9-10am, followed by her Funeral Service at 10am. Interment at Main Street Cemetery, Rowley. For online tribute and directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020