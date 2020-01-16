Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYNOYES HOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYNOYES HOLDEN


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARYNOYES HOLDEN Obituary
HOLDEN, Marynoyes Of Melrose, Jan. 7, 2020, at age 72. Beloved sister of Robert B. Holden, Jr. and his wife Hilary Hosmer of Bedford, Mark K. Holden and his wife Melissa Sweet of Rockport, ME, Leslie Ann Holden and her husband Robert Noland of Princeton, NJ, Peter N. Holden and his wife Rochelle Strenger of Sharon, and the late Jane E. Holden. She is also survived by her aunt, Ruth Holden Spencer of Denville, NJ, nine nieces and nephews, four great-nephews and three great-nieces. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Marynoyes' life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Saturday, Jan. 25th, from 9-10am, followed by her Funeral Service at 10am. Interment at Main Street Cemetery, Rowley. For online tribute and directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARYNOYES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -