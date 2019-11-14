|
|
HOGAN, Matilda M. (Smolinsky) Of West Roxbury, November 13, 2019, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Hogan Sr. Devoted mother of Jeanne M. Foley and her husband John of Norwood and the late Edward J. Hogan Jr. Loving grandmother of Jeanine Neilson and Sean Foley. Great-grandmother of Edward and Matthew Neilson, John and Mikayla Foley, and Joshua Shea. Great-great-grandmother of Kaiden, Edward Jr., and Dylan Nielson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Visitation at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45pm. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019