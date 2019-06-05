Boston Globe Obituaries
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
More Obituaries for MATILDE MASSARO
MATILDE M. (SCARSELLA) MASSARO

MATILDE M. (SCARSELLA) MASSARO Obituary
MASSARO, Matilde M. (Scarsella) Of Everett, June 4. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Dear and devoted Mamma of Enio Massaro and his wife, Maureen of Wakefield and Alessandro Massaro and his wife, Maureen Pompeo of Nahant. Sister of the late Pamfilo Scarsella, Angela Massaro and Ilde Aquilio. Loving Nonna of Carla Massaro and Marisa O'Donnell and her husband, Michael. And loving Bisnonna of Lucca O'Donnell. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matilde's memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
