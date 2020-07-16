Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Christian Community Church
366 Washington St.
Brookline, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW D. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MATTHEW D. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Matthew D. Of Fitchburg, by accident, July 12. Beloved brother of Dana Smith of Wellesley, Duncan Smith of Cary, NC, and Donald Smith of Hobe Sound, FL. Boyfriend of Nancy Web of Pawtucket, RI. Matthew was a gentle, kind and spiritual soul who will be missed by family and friends. There will be an Act of Consecration Service Saturday at 10 am at the Christian Community Church, 366 Washington St., Brookline, MA 02445 with a maximum church occupancy of 20 people. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christian Community Church (address above) would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Matthew D. SMITH
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MATTHEW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -