VEAZIE, Matthew David Of Woburn, Massachusetts passed away suddenly at home on May 31, 2020.
Born in Marshfield, Massachusetts on October 4, 1984 to William and Judith (Bezanson) Veazie.
Matthew worked as an operating engineer for Local 877. Prior to that, he was employed by the Pipefitters Local 537 as a refrigeration technician. Matthew was a strong union man and a champion of organized labor.
He graduated in 2002 from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, where he was on the wrestling team for four years and the recipient of the Alton B. Taylor Award. After high school, he then attended Bridgewater State University where he majored in Organic Chemistry.
Matthew was a musician, avid skier/Gnar shredder and car enthusiast (RevHead). At the age of 14 he took to the drums and along with some new friends, co-founded the band, FHA. As a band, they played mostly local gigs and pinnacled with a show at the Middle East Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He was raised in Whitman, Massachusetts and is survived by his parents, William and Judith Veazie of Whitman, his brother Chris and wife Katie of Gorham Maine, his sister Katie and husband Anthony of Hanover, his brother W. Todd and wife Lisa of East Bridgewater, and his half-sisters Andrea Keddie, Laurian Veazie of Abington and Rosemary Veazie of Easton and his many nieces and nephews.
Matthew was known by many as a kind and gentle soul who beat to the tune of his own drum. We should all learn to live a little bit more like Matthew to make the world a better place.
A private Funeral Service will be held for the family with a celebration of Matthew's life at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, Inc.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020