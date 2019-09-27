|
|
ELLIS, Matthew F. O Port St Lucie FL, aged 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones. Acey-deucey master, connoisseur of cream sherry, shameless Monopoly deal maker, bridge partner extraordinaire, late night piano man, and the creator of an epic shoulder-dip dance move, Matt went home to be with his loving wife, Mary Ann. Growing up in Boston, he was a boy scout, altar boy, and the lead singer in high school band 'The Knightriders.' Their hits included a ten-minute extended version of "We Gotta Get Outta this Place" because it was easier to keep playing than to figure out an ending. Later in life he maintained his rock star status by singing (really) loudly in church, sitting down to play at any hotel lobby piano he came across, or lip-syncing Roy Orbison songs and tossing the imaginary microphone to whomever was standing next to him. Matt graduated from the School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University '72, where his hobbies included discussing politics at the Tombs and hoping to attract women to his wine and cheese dorm parties. He spent a year studying in France, beginning a lifelong love affair with crusty bread, Roquefort, and Claudine Longet. After college he worked at the Federal Reserve, and after getting a taste of Human Resources he knew he'd found his vocation. For a person who led with warmth, disarmed with humor, and was always optimistic about the good in people, it was his perfect role. He was a respected Vice President of HR at various companies, including CVS, Waldenbooks, and Today's Man, training others to lead and fighting for great benefits. He was an advocate for many. His children knew him as the dad who tucked towels into their collars to run around the house while the Superman theme played, called on them during childhood fights to be the "peacemaker," and was their biggest supporter in all things. His wife knew him as the man who brought her flowers every Friday for 24 years. The neighborhood knew him as the man who hung Christmas lights in abrupt but enthusiastic zigzags all over the shrubs. Matt never met a stranger. From the person behind the meat counter at the grocery store to people he met only once, he is remembered for his contagious laugh, his wisdom, and his heart. He created an oasis for others in the movement of life. Matt will be missed terribly, but leaves a legacy of joy and encouraged, above all else, love. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Price of Philadelphia, and his parents, William and Katherine Ellis of Fort Pierce. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Ellis Lattimore of Roswell GA, William Charles Ellis, II of Salisbury NC, and Jeannine Ellis of Charlottesville VA, as well as his siblings, Mary Unger of Port St. Lucie, FL, Patricia Butler of Port St. Lucie, FL, Katherine Otermat of Fremont, OH, William Ellis of Nokesville, VA, and five loving grandchildren. Services will be held at the St. Julian of Norwich Old Catholic Church, 911 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce, FL, at 11 a.m., on October 12. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local PBS station or to the Center for American Progress, americanprogress.org
View the online memorial for Matthew F. ELLIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019