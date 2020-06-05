Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
2078 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
MATTHEW F. O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR, Matthew F. Of Norwood, formerly of County Galway, Ireland. June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances (Mitchell). Devoted son of the late Matthew and Catherine (Thornton) O'Connor. Loving brother of Bridget Cadogan, James O'Connor, Joseph O'Connor, Margaret Kelley, Kathleen Crawley, Frank O'Connor, Christopher O'Connor, Anthony O'Connor and the late Mary Kelly and Thomas O'Connor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in the United States, Ireland and England. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Due to COVID-19, a private viewing for family members only will be held at Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, June 9 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in memory of Matthew. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020
