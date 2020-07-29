Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
MATTHEW FRANCIS FOLEY

MATTHEW FRANCIS FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, Matthew Francis Age 29, of West Roxbury, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020. He is survived by his parents James and Sharon Foley of West Roxbury, his brother James Foley, Jr. and his partner Lainey Felsky of West Hartford, CT and his uncle Mark Auterio of Norton, MA. Beloved grandson of the late Francis and Patricia Foley and Richard and Mary Wright. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Graduate of Boston Latin School (2008) and New England School of Communications (2012). Matthew was a gentle, kind soul with a strong moral compass, a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He loved spending time with his friends, listening to live music, playing video games, brewing beer, and performing karaoke as his alter ego Kenneth Molloy. The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 31st, from 3-7 pm at Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to STOMP Out Bullying at stompoutbullying.org For directions and guestbook, gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020
