MATTHEW G. MCDONALD

McDONALD, Matthew G. "Matty Mic" In Dorchester, died suddenly August 21, 2020. Beloved son of Paul G. McDonald of Watertown and Julia A. (Moroney) McDonald of Dorchester. Loving brother of Conor R. McDonald of Dorchester. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Matty was a member of the Laborer's Union Local #223. When he was young, he was an avid sports participant, playing for Dorchester Youth Hockey and Savin Hill Baseball. More recently, he competed in local dart leagues. He especially enjoyed trips to Sebago Lake in Maine for golfing and fishing with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matty's memory may be made to the Daniel J. Marr Boys & Girls Club, 1135 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
