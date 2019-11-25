Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-Bassi Chapels
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
MATTHEW PITTS
MATTHEW GENE PITTS


1968 - 2019
MATTHEW GENE PITTS Obituary
PITTS, Matthew Gene Age 51, formerly of Foxboro, passed away on November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie Pitts, nee Comiano. Dedicated and loving father of Lisa Pitts and Scott Pitts. Son of Bradley and the late Vivian Pitts; sister of Dorene (Tad) Stockman. Trusted friend and colleague to countless. Visiting Hours: Visitation from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 followed by 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 700 West Adams, Chicago. Check www.oldstpats.org for parking information. Arrangements by Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 773-637-4441. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Chicago Cara www.carachicago.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
