BRENNAN, Matthew J. III Matthew J. Brennan III, 70, of Marlborough, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. He was the son of the late Matthew "Joe" J. Brennan, Jr. and Helen (Donovan) Brennan. He was a devoted son to Helen and Joe and cared for them with love and compassion through the final years of their lives. Following his graduation from St. Anselm's College, he moved to Atlanta and worked as an Event Manager at the Omni Sports Center, home of the then Atlanta Flames. He returned home and worked for the Boston Red Sox ticket office and eventually joined the Boston Bruins as Director of Ticket Sales. Matt was a kind and generous soul. There wasn't anything he didn't do, nor wouldn't do for his family and friends. Somewhat shy, and unassuming, his good nature was endearing to all that knew him, you just couldn't help but like Matt. Matt, in the Brennan tradition, was an avid sports enthusiast. He was a passionate and skilled football player and was proud to be a member of MHS Panthers football team. He was also a sprinter for the track team and at one time held the school record for the 100 yard dash. He took up golf later in life, and always enjoyed a round of golf with his uncles, cousins and his numerous lifelong friends. Several years back, Matt won the prestigious Cape Cod Classic golf tournament. Matt loved to travel, and combined with his love of sports, he attended major sporting events around the country. He made several trips to Europe with friends. He also loved being on Cape Cod. He had a home in Wellfleet that he generously shared with friends and family. You were always welcome in Matt's home. Matt especially liked the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. It afforded him the opportunity to be with his family and friends and where he found his greatest joy in life. He is survived by his aunt, Aline Newton of Athol, MA and his uncle, Robert E. Brennan of Marlborough. He is also survived by numerous cousins from both sides of his family, too many to be mentioned individually. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., MARLBOROUGH, MA. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compassionate Care ALS, 752 West Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA 02574 or the at www.donate3.cancer.org. Visiting Hours: Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020