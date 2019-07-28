|
LOMBARDI, Matthew J. Age 32, of Tewksbury, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019. Matthew was the beloved husband of Cara L. (Jenkins) Lombardi, devoted father of Cody Lombardi, Macy Lombardi and Lena Lombardi, cherished son of Mario and Deborah (Buckle) Lombardi of Tewksbury, dear brother of Ken Lombardi & his wife Aliki of Tewksbury, Ben Lombardi & his wife Cheryl of Chelmsford, Michael Lombardi & Helen of CA and Alex Lombardi & his wife Janine of Tewksbury, son-in-law of Faye Jenkins of Wilmington and brother-in-law of the late Vinnie DiMauro. Matthew is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 38), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, August 1st at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31st from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Matthew's memory may be made to The Lombardi Children Fund c/o Tewksbury Federal Credit Union, 752 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. Matthew was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during Operation Iraqui Freedom. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019