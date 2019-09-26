|
McNAMARA, Matthew J. Age 69, of Gloucester, passed away suddenly on August 27, 2019. Beloved father of Eliza McNamara of Winchester and Connor McNamara. Dear brother of Joelen M. Donohue of NY and Noel M. Grimm and her husband Jerry of Medfield, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, Massachusetts 01730. For complete obituary visit www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019