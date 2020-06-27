|
|
BRYANT, Matthew L. Age 68, of Amesbury, passed peacefully Friday morning, June 26, 2020, in the tranquil surroundings of the High Pointe House in Haverhill, with his loving and supportive family at his side. Born in Stoneham, August 16, 1951, he was one of nine children of the late Leonard and Cecilia Anne (O'Brien) Bryant. Matt entered the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from Stoneham High School with the Class of 1968, serving from August 8, 1969 until his honorable discharge on August 3, 1973 with the rank of EN-2. He had served aboard the USS Harry E. Yarnell, DLG 17, and remained a lifetime member of their yearly reunions. He continued to serve his country with the United States Navy Reserves from 1988 until his retirement from the Reserves in 2004 with the rank of Engineman Chief. Matt was also a longtime volunteer at the U.S.S. Cassin Young Ship, DD-793, that was retired from service and is berthed at Boston Harbor. After his military service, he went on to receive an Associate degree from Fisher College in Cambridge, Class of 1980, which led him to a lifetime career as a master machinist. As a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather, caring brother and uncle, and great friend to many, Matt's life was all about family and friends. He was known for the best 4th of July pool parties; the more people in the pool, the more he liked it. He was a most gracious host, with a great sense of humor and captive storyteller. Memories were shared and treasured throughout his life, and he felt truly blessed by the gift of love, not just from his family, but also from the countless friends who were such a part of his life. He leaves behind the love of his life, his "bride," Anne (McNulty) Bryant; four children, Matthew L. Bryant, Jr. and fiancee Kimberly Thomas, Kevin Bryant and partner Laurie Burlingame, and Kerry Bryant-Nota and husband Christopher; stepson, Rory D. Gagne and fiancee Laura; dearly beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Bryant, Christopher, Vincent, Zachary and Daniel Nota, Serenity Gagne-Janvrin, and Connor Gagne; eight siblings, Barbara Bryant, Peter Bryant and wife Susan, Christopher Bryant, Pauline Sciarappa and husband Kenneth, Patricia Easton and partner Peter Ruprecht, Michael Bryant and wife Melissa, Elizabeth Mahoney and husband William, and Robert Bryant and wife Christine Squarey, along with countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and dear friends from near and far, all of whom will miss him tremendously, but will never ever forget him. His four-legged, canine companion, Maggie, was another special family member, and was inseparable from Matt since she came into his life as a puppy. Visiting Hours will be held at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Due to the continuing restrictions pertaining to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be private for the family.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020