|
|
CHICCUARELLI, Matthew M. "Chic" A longtime resident of Malden, Nov. 11, 2019. Devoted husband of 60 years to the late Yolanda M. (Marinelli). Son of the late Matthew & Juanita (Wenes) Chiuccarello. Beloved father of Linda Tamasi & her husband Frank of GA, Matthew Chiccuarelli, Jr. & his fiancé Nancy Daley of Burlington, & Anthony Chiccuarelli & his wife Colleen of Malden. Dear brother of Jean Ummarino of NJ & the late Michael Chiuccarello, Virginia DeStefano & Phyllis Sarnese. Cherished grandfather of Frank & Matthew Tamasi, Matthew, Cailyn, David & Bailey Chiccuarelli. Great-grandfather of Ashley, Dillon, Michael, Joshua, Cooper & Luca, & great-great-grandfather of Annalee & Knox. He is also survived by nieces, nephews & his beloved cat Tigger. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, Nov. 18th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-6pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matthew's memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Parkinson.org Late U.S. Navy & U.S. Marines Veteran WWII. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019