Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW MICHAEL WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MATTHEW MICHAEL WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Matthew Michael Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 9, 2019. Loving son of Michael J. and Mary Ellen (Joyce) Walsh. Cherished brother of Christopher and Kevin Walsh. Matthew is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Matthew's family would like to thank the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit Team at Brigham and Women's Hospital for the comfort, compassion and care they gave to Matthew and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. sttheresaparishboston.com For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MATTHEW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -