WALSH, Matthew Michael Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on November 9, 2019. Loving son of Michael J. and Mary Ellen (Joyce) Walsh. Cherished brother of Christopher and Kevin Walsh. Matthew is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Matthew's family would like to thank the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit Team at Brigham and Women's Hospital for the comfort, compassion and care they gave to Matthew and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. sttheresaparishboston.com For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019