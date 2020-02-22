|
ROPER, Matthew N. Of Quincy, returned home to God peacefully from the loving embrace of his family on February 19, 2020. Beloved son of Sean and Kristen Roper of Quincy. Devoted brother of John and James Roper, both of Quincy. Cherished grandson of Paul and Judi Devin of South Yarmouth and George Roper of Dorchester and the late Barbara Roper. Nephew of Ann Roper Quinn, Paul and Jacquie Devin, and Mike and Jodie Roper. Cousin of Caroline Quinn, Mattie and Molly Devin, and Liam Roper. Matthew is also lovingly survived by his dog, Elsa , who gave him so much comfort, as well as many extended family members, friends and teammates.
Matthew was in his junior year at Boston College High School where he was a proud member of the Varsity Crew Team and was known to be fiercely competitive. He was very creative and a talented musician playing the trumpet and guitar. Matthew is remembered by his family as oving, faithful, thoughtful, generous and a kind and gentle soul. He was a loyal friend to all his teammates and many friends. He will be missed by all who had the honor to have known him and to have their lives touched by him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00am in Saint Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 3-7pm in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in Matthews Memory may be made to Wide Horizon for Children. https:whfc.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020