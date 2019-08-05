|
|
STEIN, Matthew N. Age 63 years, of Brookline, on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved son of Bluma (Glickstein) Stein and the late Miklos Stein, survivor of the holocaust. Loving brother of Janet Stein Calm & her husband Fred of Brookline and Andrew Stein & his wife Diane of Maine. Cherished uncle of Lauren and Michael Stein and great-uncle of Delilah and Jameson Lannan. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, August 7 at 12:00pm. Burial at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, Centre St., West Roxbury. Shiva at the home of Janet & Fred Calm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brookline Police Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 470481, Brookline, MA 02447. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019