MATTHEW O'FLAHERTY
O'FLAHERTY, Matthew III "Manus" Of Barna, Co. Galway, Ireland, formerly of Poulnaclough, Moycullen, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (Conneely) O'Flaherty. Devoted son of the late Matthew, II and Mary (Richardson) O'Flaherty. Loving father of Mary and her husband Paul Cluskey, John of Barna, Co. Galway, Joe and his wife Deirdre of Loughrea, Co. Galway, Matthew IV "Frank" of Weymouth, MA, Tom and his wife Mary of Middleboro, MA and the late Bernadette. Dear brother of Margaret Daniels & her husband Charles of Ashbourne, Co. Meath, Ireland, Tony & his wife Maggie of Moycullen, Co. Galway, Ireland, Tom & his wife Mary, George & his wife Kathleen, of Dorchester, MA and the late Ann "Ciss" Callaghan and her husband Peter of Toronto, Canada, Patrick and his wife Carmel of Macroom, Co. Cork, Ireland, Philip and his wife Maureen of Walpole, MA, Sean of Dorchester, MA, Frank and his wife Peggy of Newcastle, Galway, Ireland, and Walter of Shantalla, Galway, Ireland. Loving Grandfather of Sarah, Matthew V, Rita, Debbie, Eric, Thomas and Austin O'Flaherty, Paul, Christopher, Jenifer, Sarah and Matthew Cluskey. Great-grandfather of Amaya, Chloe, Marilyn, Tommy, Declan, Maddox and Quinn O'Flaherty, Eva, Kayden, Gracie, Penny and Mason Cluskey. Brother-in-law of Rose (King) Flaherty of Dorchester, MA, Ann (Coyne) O'Flaherty of Shantalla, Galway and the late Jack Burke. Father-in-law of Karim Jivraj. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, 25th November, at the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral after Mass to Barna Cemetery. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Livestream of Mass on barnafurboparish.ie (click on webcam) 7:00am Boston Time. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral
Barna Cemetery
NOV
25
Requiem Mass
12:00 PM
Church of Mary Immaculate Queen
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
