KELLEY, Matthew P. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Matthew Patrick Kelley, loving partner to Janet Bringola, and father of two sons, Sean and Michael, passed away at the age of 77 in the comfort of his home, and supported by family and hospice care.
Matt was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on November 13, 1942, son to William and Theresa (Diggins) Kelley, brother to William, Robert, Thomas, Daniel, James, Charlie, and Joseph. A Staff Sargent in the Air National Guard and graduate of Bentley College, Matt worked for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue from the age of 17, retiring as Chief of Revenue Accounting. In1978, Matt met his life partner, Janet. Together, they raised six children, Sean, Michael, Diane, Susan, Tommy, and Karen. They are the proud and devoted grandparents to Toma, Charlie, Talia, Jason, Kenzie, Kylie, Paul and William.
A collector of tools and trinkets, Matt could take anything apart and fix it with creativity and ingenuity. He created beauty in his extensive gardens, pruning and rooting, the caretaker of seedlings and butterflies. Most of all, Matt loved traveling with Janet, camping in Acadia, spending weekends in Saco, and living in the moment with family. Matt was known for his kindness and warmth, his sense of humor and tenderness, his playful spirit.
Matt was preceded in death by parents, William and Theresa, and is survived by his partner, Janet, children, brothers, and grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at the Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at caredimensions.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020