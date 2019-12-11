|
|
LOONEY, Matthew P. Of Malden, formerly of Cambridge, December 5. Beloved son of the late Timothy and Mary Looney. Loving brother of the late John, James, Maurice, Francis, Timothy and Catherine Looney. Devoted uncle of Margaret Crowley and her husband Jay, Kathleen McNeany and her husband Pete, Michael Looney and his wife Holly, John Looney and his wife Elaine, Mark Looney, Timothy Loring and his wife Lorraine, Marilyn Madden, Edith Loring-Thomas and her late husband Dave Maynard, John Looney, Mary Chrusciel and her husband Ed, James Looney and Timothy Looney and his wife Sally. Dear friend of Bob O'Leary. Survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Saturday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Friday, from 2-4PM. Please make contributions in his memory to the DAV or Catholic TV. Retired firefighter City of Cambridge and Korean War Army Veteran. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019