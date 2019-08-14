|
CARR, Matthew R. Of Woburn, August 13th at the age of 23. Beloved son of Charles and Patricia (Hudson) Carr of Woburn. Loving brother of Sarah Carr of Woburn. Cherished grandson of Rose McCaul, her late husband Harry of Winchester and Frederick and Janice Carr of Woburn. Devoted boyfriend of Nicole McKinley and her son Hayden. Also survived and deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Saturday, August 17th at 9 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to call at the Funeral Home, Friday, August 16th from 3-7 p.m. At the family's request, remembrances may be made in Matt's memory to the . www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019