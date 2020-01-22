|
SIMEONE, Matthew Robert A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled at the First Congregational Church in Plympton on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you consider donating to the Matthew Robert Simeone Charitable Fund, created in his honor. This fund will annually donate to nonprofit organizations that stand for, and champion, Matt's values and interests. Envelopes for tax-deductible check donations will be available at the service or contributions can be sent directly to Schwab Charitable - Matthew Robert Simeone Charitable Fund #1587-5129, 1958 Summit Park Dr. Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32810.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020