BULMAN, Matthew Russell It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Russell Bulman announces his passing on June 29th, 2020 after a long battle with type 1 diabetes. A graduate of Scituate High School and Bridgton Academy, Matt was a retired Barnstable Police Officer. Matt was gifted with the biggest heart. He had the ability to find laughter in any situation, the woods on any golf course and happiness when surrounded by the seemingly hundreds of dogs who worshipped him.
Matthew was the beloved son of the late Paul and Helen Bulman of Scituate. He is survived by his cherished son Finn Murphy of Arlington. He leaves his devoted brothers, Paul Bulman and his wife Diane of Braintree, James Bulman and his wife Marlena, and his loving sister Elizabeth Murphy and her husband Matthew of Scituate, and Peter Bulman of Norwell. Matt was the adored uncle to Curran, Charlie and Nora, Kieleigh, Reagan, Shay and Stella. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
He will be missed by a legion of friends from Cape Cod to Australia, to whom he was a loyal and treasured pal.
Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020