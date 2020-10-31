1/
MATTHEW S. TURNER
TURNER, Matthew S. "Matty" Age 21, passed peacefully on October 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Sean M. Turner, and Kerry A. (O'Mara) Turner of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston. Younger brother of Sean J. Turner of Dorchester. Grandson of Patricia F. Turner and the late Joseph J. Turner, and Deborah A. O'Mara and the late Edward J. O'Mara, all of South Boston. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Matty has touched so many lives in his special way and will be missed by many. Despite all the difficulties he faced, Matty was a fighter who battled through every challenge his illness presented to him with a fierce spirit and a big smile. Matty can now rest in peace and forever be our sweet little angel. Visiting Hours will be held in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston, Wednesday, at 10:00AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matty's memory to the Make a Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St., Boston, MA 02110.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
