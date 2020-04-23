|
CAPPADONA, Matthew T. Of Waltham, April 16, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia C. (Patterson) Cappadona of Waltham and the late John E. Cappadona. Brother of John J. "Jack" Cappadona and his wife, Stephanie of Melrose and the late Stephen Cappadona. Uncle of Jake Cappadona. Matt also leaves several aunts and cousins. Due to the ongoing health crisis around the world and in our community, Funeral Services for Matt and Burial in Grove Hill Cemetery, Waltham will be private. A Memorial Mass to be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covid-19 Family Support Fund – United Way Mass Bay, the , or to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020