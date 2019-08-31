|
MULKERN, Matthew T. Age 88, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at High Pointe House, Haverhill, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Carolyn "Candy" (Peterson) Mulkern and the late Florence A. (Seaver) Mulkern. He was born in Chelsea, MA on September 13, 1930 and was a son of the late Matthew T. and Anna M. (Resca) Mulkern. Matt was raised in Watertown and was a graduate of MIT where he earned his Master's Degree in Meteorology. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. For many years he worked at Raytheon where he was a software engineer. After finishing an 18 month assignment in Japan, Matt returned home and retired from Raytheon in 1994. Since his childhood, Matt was an avid golfer, having been a caddie at the Oakley Country Club in Watertown. He would play 100 holes from Friday to Sunday with his friends, and was a longtime member of the Vesper Country Club. Matt was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Mary Parish, Chelmsford. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, classical music, and bicycling. Above all else, Matt cherished the time he spent with his beloved family. In addition to his wife Candy, Matt leaves his children, Julie A. Ackley and her husband Glenn of Chelmsford, Matthew T. Mulkern, Jr. and his wife Mary of Westford, Brian P. Mulkern of Townsend, Patrick J. Mulkern and his wife Jane of Frisco, TX, Jeffrey Peterson of Chelmsford, and Mark Peterson and his wife Alexandra Paull of Fishkill, NY, his grandchildren, Catherine Ackley, Shannon, Meaghan, Michelle, Timothy, Nicole, and Thomas Mulkern, and Andrew, Matthew, Samuel, and Jack Peterson, and his brother-in-law, Daniel J. Moynihan of Watertown. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Sadly, Matt was predeceased by his siblings; Marie McDougall and her husband John, and Anne Moynihan. Visiting Hours: Will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Kindly meet at church. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34232 or parkinsonhope.org. Please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019